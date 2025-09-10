Bieber In Trouble? Justin Bieber Just Posted A Picture To His Instagram Story That Was Clearly Taken From Inside A Whale’s Mouth With The Caption ‘Y’all Don’t Even Know’

Justin Bieber’s mental health is a growing concern among his fanbase, as the troubled pop star continues making tabloid headlines for his mounting financial issues and cryptic messages on social media. Unfortunately, if his latest post is any indication, Bieber’s well-being is in an even worse place than anyone thought: Justin Bieber just posted a picture to his Instagram story that was clearly taken from inside a whale’s mouth with the caption “y’all don’t even know.”

Ugh…Bieber in trouble? Looks like it. Be okay, Bieber!

Beliebers are in full panic mode after Justin shared a photo to his Instagram story this afternoon suggesting he was somewhere deep inside the mouth of a large whale. Details in Bieber’s blurry, poorly lit picture are initially difficult to make out, but upon closer inspection, it’s clear that it was taken from within a dark, wet, and cramped space, with one source of light in the shape of a whale’s mouth that seems to open out onto a large body of water. Though Bieber’s face isn’t in the shot, his tattooed arm is seen flashing a middle finger towards a lighthouse outside the whale’s mouth opening, just barely visible in the distance. In combination with the cryptic tone of “y’all don’t even know,” it’s hard to look at this photo and think it means anything good for Bieber.

If his wife Hailey and their son Jack were inside the whale with Justin, we’d be infinitely less worried about his situation right now. But sadly, it seems like he’s completely alone in there. We really, really hope someone close to Bieber checks in on him soon.

Optimistic fans are pointing to Bieber’s further Instagram activity since the story went live as a sign that he’s safe, and is likely just “mood posting.” Shortly after sharing the photo from within a whale, Bieber also commented a fire emoji on a dozen different supermodels’ posts, followed then unfollowed President Obama, and posted a close-up photo of his palm holding a handful of krill to his grid with the caption “krill the kinda shit that make me go to church.” However, until we get confirmation that Bieber is able to get out of the whale’s mouth, and not at risk of being swallowed any deeper, we’re going to stay concerned.

We have a bad, bad feeling that Bieber in trouble. Pray for Bieber, y’all.

You hate to see a celebrity struggle like this. After all Bieber’s been through, seeing him stuck inside a whale is the absolute last thing in the world he needs. Fingers crossed that Bieber will be okay, and that there are no Japanese whaling boats anywhere nearby, and that he can find the peace and happiness he’s always deserved—because no Bieber deserves to be in trouble.