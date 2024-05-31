Blowing Up In Their Faces: Democrats Just Realized That A Felon Winning Political Office Despite Their Past Wrongs Would Actually Be Progressive

If you assumed Trump’s felony convictions would be cause for President Biden and the DNC to celebrate, think again. It turns out Trump’s guilty verdict might blow up in the face of the entire liberal establishment: Democrats just realized that a felon winning political office despite their past wrongs would actually be progressive.

Yikes. Restorative justice is supposed to be the left’s thing…how are Democrats going to spin this one?!

In no time at all, the DNC has gone from cheering on Trump’s conviction to absolutely eating crow, as it gradually dawned on Democratic leadership that asking American voters to give a convicted felon a second chance is a more progressive narrative than anything Biden’s 2024 platform offers. According to sources close to the President, Biden’s top campaign strategists entered full-fledged panic-mode once they saw that Trump’s potential to win the trust of millions of Americans despite his troubled past is an inspiring story of human redemption and a heartening example of refusing to let oneself be defined by one’s mistakes—a story that Biden’s personal narrative can’t even begin to compete with.

Now, to address their crucial oversight in painting Trump as a criminal, the DNC is throwing every idea at the wall, including having Biden himself convicted of several dozen more felonies than Trump’s 34. Democratic leadership is currently brainstorming ways to have Biden imprisoned and violently abused by prison guards before the election in November, all to ensure the Trump campaign can’t capitalize on Trump’s newfound image as a former felon simply looking for work to support himself as he reintegrates into society.

Oof. Biden’s hold on progressives is more precarious than ever.

How did the DNC not see this coming?! To claim to be the party of restorative justice but then campaign against a Trump presidency, which would offer gainful employment to a felon seeking a second shot…this is not a good look for Biden. It simply is not.