Body Positivity FTW: Everyone Involved In The Production Of These Green Bay Packers Cupcakes, From The Farmer Who Grew The Ingredients To The Woman Who Frosted Them To The Teenager Who Put Them On The Shelf, Was Incredibly Overweight

Society has made some serious strides in recent years towards embracing body positivity, and here’s yet another encouraging story that proves just how much our standards of beauty have evolved: Everyone involved in the production of these Green Bay Packers cupcakes, from the farmer who grew the ingredients to the woman who frosted them to the teenager who put them on the shelf, was incredibly overweight.

Beautiful!

This heartening saga of body acceptance began months ago, when a farmer pushing 400 pounds proudly cut and threshed the wheat used to make the cupcakes’ batter as his delightfully plump belly rested on the steering wheel of his combine. He then squeezed his way through the door of his chicken coop to collect the eggs for the delectable baked goods using a long handled scoop to save himself from trying to bend over, proudly flaunting his curvy figure in defiance of society’s ridiculous obsession with skinniness. From there, the grain and produce were loaded into an 18-wheeler with a size XXXL trucker at the helm who drove the goods from Kansas to Wisconsin while unabashedly chugging Mountain Dew and eating multiple gas station pizzas, making crucial contributions to this cupcake-production journey despite not having toned arms or a size-zero waist.

The cupcake ingredients then made their way to a commercial bakery, where through the entire process of being mixed into batter, baked, and frosted, they were never once handled by anyone who came even close to meeting the WHO’s offensively non-inclusive recommended body mass index range. They were then placed on the shelf of a Festival Foods in Janesville, Wisconsin by a hard-working and capable 16-year-old stocker who, despite his young age, was already tipping the scales at around 250 pounds (and looking fabulous!). Finally, they were purchased by a 230-pound elderly woman who ended up eating the entire package well before Sunday’s season-ending Packers game.

Awesome. This, folks, is what the future of inclusivity looks like!

Clearly, we have a long way to go before our society finally sees all body types as equal, but things are getting better all the time. Look no further than these Green Bay Packers cupcakes next time you want to be reminded that the world is becoming a more body positive place by the day.