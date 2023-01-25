Body Positivity FTW! This Flounder Doesn’t Give Two Shits That Its Body Is All Flat And Weird And Sideways And Shit

Even after years of the body positivity movement, our society is still plagued by massively unrealistic beauty standards that leave many with low self-esteem and feelings of inadequacy. But one incredible sea creature isn’t willing to let the world make her feel ashamed of her looks: This flounder doesn’t give two shits that her body is all flat and weird and sideways and shit.

Hell yes! This is the kind of body positivity the world needs now more than ever!

Look at the cover of your average fashion magazine and you won’t see many bodies like this flounder’s. Most of the so-called “sexy” models that we see on TV or online don’t look like a slimy cubist drawing of roadkill, but that doesn’t stop this flounder from flaunting her weird toupee-shaped body all over the ocean and showing off her glistening brown blob of a figure with total confidence like an absolute badass.

Get it, girl!

You might think that after years seeing pictures of impossibly skinny Instagram celebrities with perfect skin and symmetrical faces, this flounder would spend all her time hiding in the mud at the bottom of the ocean. Instead, she’s out feeding every day on all the sea worms she wants, confidently flopping her flat body all over the sea like the girlboss she is. She’s not afraid to use her two freaky eyes that God decided to stick on the same side of her head as some sort of cruel joke to stare Western beauty standards right in the face and say, “No. I’m beautiful no matter what our media says.” She’s flat and sideways and weird and she couldn’t care less!

This is officially the most inspiring thing you’re going to read all week. We can’t stop applauding this flounder for feeling sexy in her own amorphous pancake of a body. She’s living proof that you can be beautiful no matter what side of your head your strange bulging eyes are on. If more people had the same body positive attitude as this flounder, the world would be a better place!