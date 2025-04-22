Bold Move: Goldfish Has Changed Their Slogan From ‘The Snack That Smiles Back’ To ‘When The Darkness Falls, Will You Be Ready?’

While it’s essential for marketers to cultivate a well-defined brand identity, sometimes they decide to shake up their brand’s voice. Case in point: Goldfish has changed their slogan from “The Snack That Smiles Back” to “When The Darkness Falls, Will You Be Ready?”

Hmm! Not totally sure where Pepperidge Farm is going with that, but cool!

Earlier this week, Goldfish removed all photos of kids enjoying their crackers from their social media accounts and instead uploaded a single ascetic black image with the text, “WHEN THE DARKNESS FALLS, WILL YOU BE READY?”—which we can only assume is the brand’s new slogan. Additionally, on their website, where there were formerly fun facts about Goldfish’s mascot, Finn, there are now graphics of several different countdown clocks, each displaying a wildly different amount of time, all labeled “TIME TILL THE DARKNESS FALLS.”

Okay! So it’s clear Goldfish thinks “the darkness” is going to “fall.” However, what exactly that means, or what it specifically has to do with Goldfish, unfortunately remains unclear. We reached out to Pepperidge Farm representatives to ask if Goldfish is supposed to be the light in the darkness, or if Goldfish will somehow help you when the darkness falls. Their only response was, “Pepperidge Farm is not a political brand,” which wasn’t what we asked, but we suppose it’s good to know regardless.

Welp, there you have it! Honestly this is a pretty interesting move from a beloved children’s cracker brand, but time will tell if the move pays off for them. In the meantime, we’re gonna get our hands on some Flavor-Blasted crackers and go to town! Yum yum!