Brand Synergy: Hinge And DoorDash Are Partnering To Let Users Send A Consolation Egg Roll To People Whose Likes They Reject

Some brand collabs are just so perfect it leaves you wondering why they didn’t join forces sooner. This is one of those collabs: Hinge and DoorDash are partnering to let users send a consolation egg roll to people whose Likes they reject.

Absolutely brilliant. What a huge win for Hinge, DoorDash, and people getting rejected on dating apps!

Hinge has officially unrolled a new DoorDash-sponsored feature called ‘Decline But Send Egg Roll’ that enables users to have an egg roll delivered to anyone whose Like they turn down. Now, hitting ‘X’ doesn’t just mean you’re saying no to the opportunity to match with that person—it also means you’ve triggered a DoorDash order for a single egg roll from the Chinese food restaurant closest to their address. After paying the DoorDasher (including the delivery fee and tip), the person you rejected can then enjoy the egg roll as a consolation prize for shooting their shot, despite something about their looks or profile not really doing it for you. Yup, Hinge and DoorDash just totally reinvented letting someone down easy!

“When your profile catches someone’s eye, and that person sends you a Like with a thoughtful message, but they’re ultimately just not your type, sending them an unanticipated egg roll is a small but meaningful gesture that says, ‘I am not interested in dating you, but here’s an egg roll.’ And who knows, they could always fall in love with the DoorDasher who delivers the egg roll—we’re not saying that scenario is likely, but wouldn’t that be something?” explained Hinge and DoorDash in a joint statement kicking off the marketing campaign for Decline But Send Egg Roll, featuring the slogan ‘Dashing their hopes? Dash them an egg roll.’

Did the modern dating scene just become awesome again?! Wethinks yes.

Huge props to Hinge and DoorDash for this genius partnership. Now that egg rolls are Hinge’s official runner-up prize to scoring a date, single people everywhere are going to be inspired to keep putting themselves out there. Hey, other dating apps: This is how you do it!