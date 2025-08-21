Brave: This Gay Man Just Came Out To His Dad Again As Even Gayer

Coming out to your family is no easy feat, which is why this story serves as incredible inspiration for any person struggling with that choice: This gay man just came out to his dad again as even gayer.

What a beacon of hope for all gay men who may be hesitant to tell their family that they’re not just gay, but significantly gay!

The first time 27-year-old Michael Daboll, of Spokane, WA, came out to his father, Bill, his father couldn’t have been more accepting and supportive. Even so, Michael had reservations about how Bill would react to learning he was actually much gayer than baseline gay, and perhaps even in the 95th percentile of gayness. Michael knew of several friends who’d come out as even gayer to their families, only to be disowned for being gay to excess compared to the baseline amount of gay their loved ones had always understood them to be. Hearing these horror stories, Michael was naturally concerned about how coming out as gayer than gay would affect his relationship with his father.

Fortunately, Michael didn’t let fear prevent him from sharing his true self with his father. Last week, he finally mustered the courage to call Bill and open up:

“Dad, I have something I’ve been wanting to tell you. Remember how I told you I was gay, a few years back? Well…I’m actually even gayer than that,” Michael said. “What I’m trying to tell you is that I’m not just a gay man, Dad. I’m a very, very gay man. That’s the honest truth. I just wanted you to know I’m not just gay, but incredibly gay, because I love you. That’s all.”

With bated breath, Michael waited for his father’s response. Bill’s reaction? Unmitigated acceptance. “I love you too, son, no matter whether you’re just a little gay or the gayest person in the world. Thank you for sharing that with me,” he said.

We’re not crying, you’re crying! To come out as even gayer than you came out as the first time takes true bravery!

We couldn’t be happier that Michael’s father loves and accepts him wherever he may be on the scale of gayness. Here’s to the power of sharing your true self with the people you care about most!