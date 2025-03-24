Changing With The Times: Mattel Just Announced That If You Send Them Any Of The Body Positive Barbies They’ve Made In The Last Decade, They’ll Fix It For You For Free

It seems like the culturally woke era is coming to an end as more and more companies walk back their DEI initiatives and progressive stances. One such company is Mattel, who just announced that if you send them any of the body positive Barbies they’ve made in the last decade, they’ll fix it for you for free.

Wow. Looks like Mattel is really on the ball with today’s cultural shifts!

As a spokesperson for the company announced, starting this week, customers who are no longer concerned with promoting body positivity in their daughters can feel free to ship their Barbies back to Mattel, who will then tighten the dolls’ waists and slim up their thighs before returning them. The Mattel rep said, “You wanted Barbie to have more realistic proportions and to work in STEM, so we gave that to you. Now you want her to be stupider with stick-skinny limbs—well, no problem. Send the dolls back, and we’ll make them size zeros with massive breasts once more.”

Additionally, Mattel is encouraging parents to tell their children that the reason they won’t see their Barbie for a few weeks is because she’s at a highly exclusive medical spa receiving body enhancements from some of today’s top plastic surgeons, and that once she’s back, she’ll finally be comfortable with her body once and for all. As the Mattel spokesperson concluded, the company is “happy to do whatever it is will make you keep buying Barbies, whether that means making them fat or thin or whatever you’re into these days.”

So cool! Sound off below if you’ll be sending your children’s Barbies back to Mattel so they can get slimmed down!