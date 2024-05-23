Chips Win! This Aisle At The Grocery Store Is All Chips, No Fruit

If you’re a chips lover, you might want to put on some supportive, athletic sneakers, because the following news is going to make you jump up with joy: This aisle at the grocery store is all chips, no fruit!

AND TO THINK FRUIT LOVERS SAID IT COULDN’T BE DONE! HA!!!

That’s right, there’s not one damn piece of fruit in this aisle. It’s 100 percent chips (including pretzels), and there aren’t even any fruit chips, because those are all the way across the store in the healthy aisle. This is the chips aisle, and when you’re in the chips aisle, nothing is fresh, everything tastes like salt and crunch, and everything’s in a nice, big bag.

Boom, baby! Now this is what we call a #chipswin!

If you were looking for fruit, or even a vegetable, you better start walking, because you won’t find that shit here. No, buddy, this is the chips aisle. And when you’re in the chips aisle, the only thing is chips.