C’mon, Act Your Age: This Woman Is Trying To Seem Hip To Her Daughter By Wearing A Shirt Featuring A Big Bedazzled R-Word

Nothing’s harder to watch than an older person desperate to look cool to younger people, and this might be the most egregious example we’ve ever seen: This woman is trying to seem hip to her daughter by wearing a shirt featuring a big bedazzled R-word.

Yikes. ‘How do you do, fellow kids?’ much?

Durham, NC, resident Patricia Wilson, 53, is putting on a masterclass in cringe for all the girls at her daughter Sabrina’s sleepover by wearing a t-shirt with a massive, glittery R-word on it, apparently under the impression that using the ableist slur is ‘in’ among today’s youth. After hearing about how the R-word has become re-normalized, now regularly employed on the Internet and by influential celebrities like Joe Rogan and Elon Musk, Patricia saw the slur as an opportunity to connect with her 14-year-old daughter and decided to make the bedazzled R-word shirt herself. Despite her good intentions, the sparkling R-word shirt has only been met with eye rolls by her daughter and her friends, who Patricia later overheard whispering about how “sad” it is for “an old lady to dress like an edgelord e-girl” and declaring the R-word “so over.”

“Is my [R-word] shirt giving snatched or what, fam? Momma [R-word] is highkey mogging in this fit, mm-mmm,” Patricia said to the girls, who just exchanged dirty looks and ignored Patricia’s offer to make them R-word shirts too. “Don’t leave me on read after I dropped my guap on pizza for y’all [R-words]. Sabrina, you can take a seat with that skibidi camp side eye, m’kay little miss [R-word]? Quit acting delulu or this slaycation’s over. I’ll send the baes home. Bet. Well, I’ll let you [R-words] cook. Don’t sleep on bedtime. Lights out at 11.”

What an absolute trainwreck. Please, please, please, just act your age…

If Patricia’s goal with her bedazzled [R-word] shirt was to win her daughter’s favor, she failed, to say the least. On the bright side, people opposed to the R-word’s return to the mainstream might have a reason to celebrate here, because try-hard parents like Patricia are about to make it uncool all over again.