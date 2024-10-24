Collab Of The Century: Loewe Has Teamed Up With Lowe’s And Loews To Create A $7,000 Tire You Can Watch Movies On

If you love fashion, construction work, and cinema, it’s your lucky day, because three power players just joined forces to launch the collab of the century. Loewe has teamed up with Lowe’s and Loews to create a $7,000 tire you can watch movies on.

OMG. GIMME THAT!

Earlier this week, the luxury fashion house, hardware store, and former movie theater chain made waves when they revealed their surprise collaboration, for which previously defunct cinema company reopened its business. The Loewe-Lowe’s-Loews tire, which features a versatile, heavy-duty natural rubber outsole fit for all terrains and a Bauhaus-inspired steel hubcap, is a definite must for anyone who loves movies and wants to watch them on an extremely expensive designer automotive part.

Um, hell yes.

To celebrate the launch of the product, the three companies released a video of model Hari Nef rolling the tire down a remote road in the Spanish countryside. As Nef reaches a clearing in the trees, she allows the tire to fall flat on the ground, at which point she sees a touchscreen in the middle of the tire, offering three movie choices: Pirates Of The Caribbean, Dan In Real Life, and Melancholia. The model selects Dan In Real Life as the logos for Loewe, Lowe’s, and Loews appear.

For anyone who’s been influenced as hard as we were, the tires are being sold directly through Loewe for $7,000 each, but make sure you buy one ASAP, as we’re told supply is limited. You wouldn’t want to be the only person in the Lower East Side without one of these, would you?