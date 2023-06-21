Comparing And Contrasting Russians And Guatemalans

Russians and Guatemalans have plenty of differences, but they have loads of similarities too. Let’s break it down.
THE BASICS
What is a “Russian”?
A Russian is a type of person.
Who are the Guatemalans?
Guatemalans are anyone who has heard of Guatemala.
Where is Russia?
(61.524010, 105.318756).
Where is Guatemala?
By the ocean.
SIMILARITIES
History
Both countries gained independence from Spain in 1821.
Food
Guatemalans and Russians commonly eat beef, as well as legumes.
Physicality
Short, round, and bald.
Language
Both speak German.
Hobbies
Ping pong, coding, and gossip.
Religion
Unfortunately neither country has one.
Cars
Both countries have cars.
DIFFERENCES
Personality
Russians are cunning. Guatemalans are sly.
Dress
Every day is like a runway in Guatemala. In Russia, you can just dress like shit and that’s fine.
Ideal Friday night
Guatemalans love the occasional splurge at a fancy dinner while Russians prefer to stay home and play with their toys.
Knowledge about Russia
Russians tend to know more about Russia than Guatemalans.
Popularity
Guatemalans are slightly more well-liked.
FINAL SCORE:
Russians: 4.5/5
Guatemalans: 4.5/5
It’s a draw! As you can see, Russians and Guatemalans are two of the most fascinating kinds of people around. Share what you learned in the comments!