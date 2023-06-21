Comparing And Contrasting Russians And Guatemalans

Russians and Guatemalans have plenty of differences, but they have loads of similarities too. Let’s break it down.

THE BASICS

What is a “Russian”?

A Russian is a type of person.

Who are the Guatemalans?

Guatemalans are anyone who has heard of Guatemala.

Where is Russia?

(61.524010, 105.318756).

Where is Guatemala?

By the ocean.

SIMILARITIES

History

Both countries gained independence from Spain in 1821.

Food

Guatemalans and Russians commonly eat beef, as well as legumes.

Physicality

Short, round, and bald.

Language

Both speak German.

Hobbies

Ping pong, coding, and gossip.

Religion

Unfortunately neither country has one.

Cars

Both countries have cars.

DIFFERENCES

Personality

Russians are cunning. Guatemalans are sly.

Dress

Every day is like a runway in Guatemala. In Russia, you can just dress like shit and that’s fine.

Ideal Friday night

Guatemalans love the occasional splurge at a fancy dinner while Russians prefer to stay home and play with their toys.

Knowledge about Russia

Russians tend to know more about Russia than Guatemalans.

Popularity

Guatemalans are slightly more well-liked.

FINAL SCORE:

Russians: 4.5/5

Guatemalans: 4.5/5

It’s a draw! As you can see, Russians and Guatemalans are two of the most fascinating kinds of people around. Share what you learned in the comments!