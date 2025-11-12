Concerning: Papa John’s Menu Is Now Referring To A Serving Of Their Special Garlic Dipping Sauce As A ‘Foreskinful’

Well, this is certainly highly concerning: Papa John’s menu is now referring to a serving of their Special Garlic Dipping Sauce as a “foreskinful.”

Yikes. That’s not the type of measurement you want to see on a pizza menu, no matter how delicious the sauce may be.

The unusual unit of measurement showed up last night on Papa John’s website without any additional explanation. While all of their other signature dipping sauces, including Cheesy Burger Sauce, Doritos Cool Ranch Sauce, and Special Zesty sauce, still seem to be measured in ounces, Papa John’s most popular dunking sauce, Special Garlic, now has its standard serving size listed as “one foreskinful.” It’s unclear if the nontraditional measurement implies that the garlic sauce is actually measured out using foreskins, or if it implies that the sauce will be served from a foreskin, but in either case, this is definitely something to worry about.

In addition to being unhygienic and gross to think about, foreskins undoubtedly come in many shapes and sizes, so using “foreskinful” as a way to quantify volume is as imprecise as it is nasty.

C’mon, Papa J’s. What on earth is going on there?!

It’s unlikely many people make it to the Nutritional Information section of Papa John’s website, so it remains to be seen if this causes as much damage to their reputation as it did when its founder and spokesman was busted using racist language a few years back. But until there’s further clarification, you might want to choose another one of Papa John’s dipping sauces—hopefully one that’s measured by the ounce.