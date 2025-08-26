Damn, Leave A Little Pussy For The Rest Of Us, Cowboy: This Man Is Completely Wood Tick-Free

Sometimes you see someone who just makes you stop and say, “Damn bud, save a little pussy for the rest of us!” Case in point: This man is completely wood tick-free.

Whoa there, cowboy! Give the ladies a warning that they’d better double up on panties next time, would ya?

That’s right, all the way from the top of his wood tick-free head (yep, even under his hair where small nymph ticks are basically impossible to find) to the bottoms of his tickless toes, this man is absolutely ROCKING a tick-free bod. And no, we aren’t just talking not-embedded. We’re talking full-on tick-free, even including the ones that are just crawling around.

Mr. Steaming Dick over here has no deer ticks, no dog ticks, no lone star ticks, no living ticks, no dead ticks, and not even any current tickborne illnesses. This absolute panty-dropper of a man is definitely going to suck up all the poontang in his immediate vicinity like metal to an MRI machine with all of the ticks he doesn’t have, so there’s basically no reason to even TRY to get any ass when he’s around!

Somebody’d better buy this man a life jacket, because he’s about to drown!

It might be time to retire, Pussy Posse, because this fully tickless man is about to drain the world’s pussy reserves dry! Hey, no hate, tick-free guy, but would it kill you to just pick up a tick or two so there’d be at least a little tail left for the rest of us?