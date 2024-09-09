Depressing Statistic: A Study Has Revealed That Over 80% Of Americans Have Never Danced With A Star

If you’re worried about the state of our country, here’s a startling statistic that will prove your concern is warranted: A new study has revealed that over 80% of Americans have never danced with a star.

How depressing! This simply isn’t right.

A new study surveying Americans in all 50 states revealed that 82.3% of adults have never danced with a star, and an additional 5% have only danced with a star once or twice. While some of the 82.3% did report that they had danced with “someone of note, like the mayor of a small town or a local disc jockey,” none of them had danced with real stars the caliber of Master P or Selma Blair.

“The sad reality is that, despite the efforts of ABC and other networks, the vast majority of Americans remain severely under-danced,” said former Dancing With the Stars host Tom Bergeron. “There appear to be several reasons for the issue, including an overall lack of celebrities to go around, poor public education in samba and ballroom steps, and a failure on the part of the American public to prioritize cutting a rug with celebs. This study really paints a grim picture of the state of our country.”

Sad. This is yet another way that the country is completely falling apart.

While there’s little in this study to suggest that Americans are going to start dancing with more stars anytime soon, there were some glimmers of hope. Forty-two percent of respondents answered that they had at least dreamt of dancing with a star or pretended that their husband or wife was Jamie Lynn Spears while dancing with them, and 60% responded that they “would” dance with a star if the opportunity presented itself. Hopefully, Dancing With the Stars can continue for another 32 seasons to help correct this depressing trend and heal our sick, sick nation.