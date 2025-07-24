Distracting From Epstein Discourse: President Trump Has Threatened To Commit Suicide Unless The ‘Malcolm In The Middle’ Reboot Brings Back The Original Dewey Instead Of Recasting Him

As President Trump’s Epstein ties continue to dominate headlines, Trump is wielding every measure at his disposal to divert public attention away from the scandal. Now, after making a series of controversial statements about getting Coke to use cane sugar and warning the Washington Commanders to change their name back to the “Redskins,” he’s attempting his most desperate distraction tactic yet: President Trump has threatened to commit suicide unless the Malcolm In The Middle reboot brings back the original Dewey instead of recasting him.

Nice try, President Trump. We haven’t forgotten that you’re in the Epstein files, and we won’t drop it until we have answers!

Yesterday evening, President Trump once again used Truth Social to address anything but the mounting evidence connecting him with billionaire child sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein. The subject of his latest diversion? Disney+’s upcoming Malcolm In The Middle: Life’s Still Unfair, a revival of the beloved 2000s sitcom which is set to bring back the entire original cast except Erik P. Sullivan, the actor who portrayed Malcolm’s younger brother Dewey. Quite conveniently, Trump has decided that the height of the Epstein saga is a perfect time to warn the show’s producers that he will kill himself if they go ahead with recasting the character of Dewey Wilkerson.

Check out our President’s suicidal threats over the Malcolm In The Middle revival below:

Yikes, these diversions are getting more and more dramatic. Sounds like Trump’s backed into a big, Epstein-shaped corner!

Whether or not the President actually intends to take his own life over the recasting of Dewey from Malcolm In The Middle, his timing makes it impossible not to think this is just bait for the media. Let’s hope newsrooms across the country don’t fall for it, and keep their focus on whatever’s in the Epstein files that our President doesn’t want the public to know about!