Dude, All We Did Was Walk Around The Track For 30 Minutes: This Kid Is Taking A Full-On Shower In The Locker Room After PE

Gym class at Souderton High School was extremely easy today, but that doesn’t seem to matter for one freshman who’s now cleaning himself off like he just finished a goddamn marathon: This kid is taking a full-on shower in the locker room after PE.

Dude, we literally barely even moved during gym today, there’s no reason for you to shower.

Even though today’s activity in PE was “fitness running,” which is when the gym teachers just let everyone walk around the track slowly for 30 minutes before going back inside, 14-year-old Ben Freeman straight up started taking a shower the second he got back to the locker room. Despite the fact that it was 58 degrees out today and there’s literally no way he worked up a sweat, Ben stripped out of his gym clothes, took off his SpongeBob boxers, and proceeded to diligently shower butt-ass naked in front of a bunch of his peers. While he could have had a bit of privacy and used the handicap shower stall that has a curtain, he inexplicably opted to shower right out in the open instead, his wet dong glistening for all to see.

Is it an exhibitionist thing? Like, there’s legit no reason for anyone to be using their five minutes of free time before heading off to a real class to stand naked in a dingy-as-hell shower that hasn’t been updated since the ‘70s.

Maybe if we played something intense like dodgeball or floor hockey it would make more sense that Ben wanted to shower in water that only reaches room temperature at warmest, but even then just some deodorant or a couple spritzes of Axe would do the trick. The situation isn’t helped by the fact that Ben clearly forgot his shower sandals today, too, which would’ve been a good reason against this totally unnecessary shower. Didn’t Ben hear the rumor about how a few years ago, one of the seniors got herpes from taking a barefoot shower right in this very locker room?

Yikes.

Gonna be honest, we’d make an exception for Ben if he had a really troubled home life and we thought he didn’t have access to a shower anywhere else. However, his dad’s a lawyer, so it’s definitely not that. Kid’s just fucking weird. He’s just standing there unabashedly with his dong in full view like an old man at the YMCA, apparently unaware that it’s common courtesy to keep your dick pointed at the wall in school showers so your classmates don’t have to see. The gym teacher just walked past and did a double take, almost like he was gonna yell at him or something—just couldn’t make heads or tails of what was happening.

To top it all off, the bell’s about to ring and there’s zero chance Ben will have time to fully dry off, so he’s gonna have to run soaking-wet to his next class, lugging his trumpet case with his hair dripping all over the faded shirt he wears at least twice a week with a picture of Garfield that says “I’m here. What more do you want?” All in all, this seems like an awful lot of trouble for a shower that wasn’t warranted in the slightest.

Pretty weird, if you ask us.

Guess the kid’s just excited that there are showers now that he’s in high school. Word to the wise, Ben: Next time you go to take a shower, look around and see if anybody else is lathering up in there. If not, that’s your sign that maybe you shouldn’t be either.