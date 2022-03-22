Efficiency Win: The NBA Has Announced That From Now On Players Will Only Be Allowed To Shoot The Ball If It Goes In The Basket

Basketball fans are a passionate bunch, and chances are they’re gonna love the sport even more following news that a big—and much needed—change is coming to the game: The NBA has announced that players are now only allowed to shoot the ball if it goes in the basket.

Wow! This is going to be a literal game changer.

NBA commissioner Adam Silver explained the league’s decision behind the new rule during a press conference earlier today, stating, “If you really think about it, the ball going in the basket is pretty much the whole point of basketball. Big waste of energy when it doesn’t go in.” Silver provided additional justification for the rule change by displaying a graph showing that the vast majority of basketball fans prefer it when the ball goes right in the hoop instead of not going in there at all.

With the implementation of the new rule, players will still be allowed to make three-pointers, dunks, and every other type of shot that was previously permitted, but they will now be subject to penalties if they choose to take a shot that doesn’t go into the basket, as doing so is utterly pointless considering that it doesn’t advance the score or facilitate any of the jaw-dropping, high-scoring action that fans crave. After all, missing shots is something that literally any average Joe can do, and paying to watch professionals do it makes no more sense than paying a Michelin-starred chef to burn your food.

When asked for the players’ perspective on the new rule, Clippers star Kawhi Leonard said, “Yeah, when you think about it, it doesn’t really make sense to miss shots. It doesn’t help your team at all, and it’s not exciting for the fans. This will be way more efficient. We can definitely adapt. Let’s just get out there, throw those balls directly into the basket, and move on with our lives. Boom boom boom, done.”

San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich said he and other coaches are in full support of the new rule as well. “My biggest complaint about basketball has always been how players go through so much trouble to make smart plays to get the ball down the court only to sometimes squander all that effort by completely biffing their shot. It just wastes everyone’s time. Not helpful. I’ve always wondered why the rules even allowed players to miss in the first place. Making shots is just so much more satisfying.”

Sounds like this new rule is a win-win for everyone!

If you’re a basketball fan who’s long been annoyed by the pointlessness of players missing shots, this is definitely an exciting development. Perhaps it’ll even inspire other leagues to correct inefficiencies in their own sports, like MLB requiring that every swing result in a hit, or the NFL mandating that every pass be a completion. It’s time for sports to achieve their full potential!