Embarrassing: These Parents Clearly Used AI To Name Their Baby

Critics of AI say that overreliance on the technology is going to make humans regrettably lazy, and the following story unfortunately proves just how true that might be: These parents clearly used AI to name their baby.

Yikes. They couldn’t even be bothered to change the AI response up a little bit?

Earlier this week, new parents Samantha and Keith Edgars of South Bend, IN accidentally revealed exactly how they’d arrived at their baby’s moniker when they gave their new bundle of joy the name “Here are some popular girl baby names for 2025, along with a few that are rising fast. If you tell me a style or origin (classic, nature, vintage, etc.), I can tailor more. Olivia, Emma, Amelia, Charlotte, Mia…” Although some of the names in the AI response could’ve easily been passed off as names the couple actually came up with themselves, unfortunately their inability to proofread the AI answer before using it has totally sold them out.

Woof. One has to feel for little Baby Here are some popular girl baby names for 2025, along with a few that are rising fast. If you tell me a style or origin (classic, nature, vintage, etc.), I can tailor more. Olivia, Emma, Amelia, Charlotte, Mia…, who will hopefully end up with one of the more traditional parts of her name as a nickname, like “Olivia” or “Amelia.” Though with those two as her parents, she’ll probably end up going by “What kind of nickname are you looking for? Something for you personally, a character, or like a username / online handle? And what’s the general vibe — cool, funny, ironic, mysterious, professional, absurd, etc.?”

Poor, poor baby.

We hope this is just a one-off, but realistically, this is probably just the first of many babies born with an inscrutable AI-generated name. Hopefully Baby Here are some popular girl baby names for 2025, along with a few that are rising fast. If you tell me a style or origin (classic, nature, vintage, etc.), I can tailor more. Olivia, Emma, Amelia, Charlotte, Mia… won’t get bullied too much.