Emotional Whiplash: This Woman Just Came Home To Find Her Husband In Bed With All The Missing Passengers Of Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370

Get ready for some mostly incredible but also slightly upsetting news about the greatest mystery in aviation history: This woman just came home to find her husband in bed with all the missing passengers of Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370.

Wow. That is certainly a lot for this woman to process all at once. Hopefully she can appreciate that it’s a miracle for all 239 people aboard that flight to be alive, even if they are homewreckers.

When Newport, RI-based nurse Kendra Burke was able to leave her hospital shift a few hours early, she expected to share a relaxing night in with her husband, Daniel. But upon arriving home, Kendra found a long trail of shirts, pants, dresses, and underwear leading from the living room up to her bedroom, where she heard her husband moaning hundreds of mostly Dutch and Malaysian names in ecstasy. Kendra braced herself and pushed the bedroom door open to discover all 227 passengers and 12 crew members of Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370 not only alive, but also having sex with her husband.

“You’re married?!” gasped all 200+ presumed dead MH370 passengers at once while covering themselves and scrambling out of bed, leaving a red-faced Daniel frantically calling out, “Babe, it’s incredible, they’re all safe and sound!” as Kendra stormed out of the house.

Yikes…talk about emotional whiplash. We don’t blame Kendra for not knowing how to feel about this one.

What a conflicting mix of emotions Kendra must be going through right now. On the one hand, yes, Daniel is a cheating dog, and she ought to throw his ass on the street ASAP. But on the other hand, Kendra can be the one to offer closure to the MH370 passengers’ families and friends, who’ve been waiting over a decade for answers. Maybe one day she’ll see that an unfaithful husband is a small price to pay for 239 human lives—or maybe not. Either way, we’re happy these passengers’ families can see their loved ones once again, even if they did ruin Kendra and Daniel’s marriage.