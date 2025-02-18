End Of The Woke Era? Harvard Just Quietly Reissued Its Honorary Degrees To Pepé Le Pew

Now that President Donald Trump is back in office with more support than ever, many are rejecting the so-called “woke” attitudes of progressives and reversing the strides made by the social justice movements of the last 10 years. Case in point: Harvard just quietly reissued its honorary degrees to Pepé Le Pew.

Just shameful.

During the #MeToo movement, notorious sexual predator and skunk Pepé Le Pew was the subject of multiple sexual misconduct allegations, including stalking, harassment, and assault. After a series of social media posts highlighting Mr. Le Pew’s toxic behavior went viral, Harvard University quickly responded by stripping Mr. Le Pew of both his Honorary Master’s of Divinity degree and his Honorary Master’s of Art History degree. In a statement released in 2018, the President of Harvard University wrote, “Although Mr. Le Pew’s abilities in both Divination and Art History remain impressive, it brings us great shame to have rewarded someone whose behavior clearly promotes rape culture and the male gaze.”

Sadly, though, it seems Harvard no longer agrees with that sentiment. Earlier this week, the University quietly updated its website to reflect that these degrees have been reinstated to Mr. Le Pew, and a visit to campus confirmed that a construction crew is currently in the process of restoring his name to the Le Pew Aquatic Center.

So heartbreaking. It’s like Busy Philipps’ plea for the University to permanently sever contact with Mr. Le Pew fell on deaf ears.

What a bummer. It’s such a shame that protecting women is seen as a passing trend that can be reversed as soon as the pressure’s off. Here’s hoping Harvard University does better moving forward, because this was definitely not a good look.