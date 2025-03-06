Entering His A-List Socialite Era: Joe Biden Just Renamed Hunter ‘Parfait’

Now that life in the Oval Office is officially in the past, it looks like former President Joe Biden is seeking out a ritzy new era for himself: Joe Biden just renamed his son Hunter “Parfait.”

Watch out, A-listers—here comes Joe Biden!

Joe Biden can say goodbye to grueling 20-hour days spent in the Situation Room, because he’s got a finer life waiting for him at the Beverly Hills Hotel Spa now that he’s given his son a chic socialite name in the vein of celebrity kid monikers like Apple Martin and Blue Ivy Carter. Not long after signing with popular Hollywood agency CAA, Biden went to the courthouse and legally changed his son’s name to “Parfait,” a name that reportedly came to him “while eating a parfait.”

To announce the name change, Joe Biden Instagrammed a photo of himself and Hunter captioned “Always a good time with Parfait,” which is both his official bid for the A-list and his worst-performing Instagram post of all time. While it remains unclear whether or not the son formerly known as Hunter is aware of his new first name, it’s safe to say that this is definitely going to usher in a hip new era for Joe Biden!

So cool. Enjoy it, Joe! You’ve earned your chance at the high life!