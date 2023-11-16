Take your outfits from drab to fab with these easy every day accessories for women and men.
Mitten
Whether you have one hand or two, a mitten easily heats up any look by making your hands look and feel warmer.
Briefcase
Don’t get caught without a case for all your briefs. A briefcase is a handy yet trendy accessory that is sure to say, “My things are inside.”
Glass of juice
You’d be the laughing stock of the town if you dared leave home without your glass of juice. Don’t let it happen to you!
Mouth guard
Add a touch of style to your teeth with a mouth guard, a beautiful option for any woman or man of discernment and class.
Belt
Suffer from pants fall down? Consider pants stay up—with belts.
Violin
Discover for yourself the reason everyone who is anyone is carrying a violin. It’s because it looks really good, and ties your outfit together. Gone are the days of leaving home without a violin. Know this for a fact!