Every day accessories for women and men

Take your outfits from drab to fab with these easy every day accessories for women and men.

Mitten

Whether you have one hand or two, a mitten easily heats up any look by making your hands look and feel warmer.

Briefcase

Don’t get caught without a case for all your briefs. A briefcase is a handy yet trendy accessory that is sure to say, “My things are inside.”

Glass of juice

You’d be the laughing stock of the town if you dared leave home without your glass of juice. Don’t let it happen to you!

Mouth guard

Add a touch of style to your teeth with a mouth guard, a beautiful option for any woman or man of discernment and class.

Belt

Suffer from pants fall down? Consider pants stay up—with belts.

Violin

Discover for yourself the reason everyone who is anyone is carrying a violin. It’s because it looks really good, and ties your outfit together. Gone are the days of leaving home without a violin. Know this for a fact!