Everyone Has A Special Power: This Man Emits A ‘Shirtless Man’ Vibe Even While Wearing A Shirt

Did you know that everyone has a special power, even if they don’t know it?

It could be something simple, like being kind when others need it the most. It could be something remarkable, like being a brain surgeon or a ballerina. Or, as in this man’s case, it could be emitting a “shirtless man” vibe even while wearing a shirt.

Now there’s a special power you don’t hear about every day!

When this man walks by someone, they often have to do a double take. At first glance it may appear as if he’s completely shirtless, due to his heavy “shirtless man” vibes.

Many a convenience store clerk has caught themself about to request this man put a shirt on, only to realize it was simply the energy he was giving off and not an actual lack of shirt that was causing this man to appear so incredibly shirtless.

There’s just something about this man’s combination of “I could be shirtless right now and be perfectly comfortable” confidence and vaguely inappropriate appearance that makes it seem like he doesn’t have a shirt on even though he totally does. Whether he was born giving off total shirtless vibes or it was a special power that he cultivated through years of chain smoking cigarettes and sort of looking like he just woke up all the time is unclear.

But what is clear is that this man is as shirtless as someone can seem while wearing a shirt.

And that’s a pretty cool special power. What’s yours?