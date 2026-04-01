EXCLUSIVE – Listen To The Newly Discovered Black Box Recording From The Cockpit Of Malaysia Airlines Flight 370

In 2014, Malaysia Airlines Flight 370 disappeared without a trace. The world’s been waiting for answers ever since. Now, investigators are closer to uncovering the mystery than ever before, after discovering the official black box audio from MH370.

Malaysian authorities have given ClickHole exclusive rights to this newly uncovered cockpit recording, which you can listen to below, and draw your own conclusions about what happened aboard that fatal flight.

Fair warning, listening to these pilots’ final moments on MH370 is absolutely chilling.