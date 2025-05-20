Fascinating: Biologists Have Revealed That Camel’s Humps Don’t Actually Store Water, They Store A Bunch Of Raisins

You can be forgiven for believing the oft-repeated urban legend that a camel’s hump is filled with water, a “fact” that many people learn as children and continue to innocently spread. After all, camels do live in the desert, and it would make sense if their humps were filled with water. But biologists are aiming to put this widespread myth to bed and educate the public that camels’ humps are actually filled to the brim with a bunch of raisins.

Fascinating! This makes sense too!

While biologists have never observed camels putting the raisins into their humps or taking any of the raisins out, it is believed that camels store the raisins in there because they like raisins. “We don’t know how they get in there, or what the camels do with them,” said large mammal biologist Susan Keiren, “But there are a ton of raisins in there. I personally have cut open dozens of camels’ humps and they have all been absolutely teeming with raisins. And the raisins are good.”

“It’s not really that important for the public to understand that it’s raisins in their humps,” continued Susan. “It doesn’t really change anything. But I guess it’s my job to spread awareness about it.”

Wow! Nature is SO damn cool sometimes!

So, what do you think? Are you embarrassed that you thought it was water in camels’ humps this whole time, are you chuffed to discover that it’s actually raisins in there, or are you with Susan and feel that it doesn’t really change anything? Let us know in the comments!