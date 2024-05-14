Fascinating Insight: Quaker Oats Has Announced That The Quaker Oats Guy Is Straight But Loves ‘The View’ Because He Grew Up With Two Sisters

Some major character details just dropped for the mascot for one of America’s largest companies, and we’re pretty sure we’ll never think of breakfast in quite the same way again. Quaker Oats has announced that the Quaker Oats guy is straight but loves The View because he grew up with two sisters.

This is so cool! What a fascinating insight into the backstory of this iconic character.

“While there is a common stereotype that male fans of The View tend to be gay, the Quaker Oats guy developed his love for the daytime talk show because his older sisters, Allison and Phoebe, watched it every day and the Quaker Oats guy couldn’t help but get into it,” an attorney speaking on behalf of the Quaker Oats company said at a press conference this morning. “Over the years, the Quaker Oats guy has seen many great hosts come and go from the show, and he remembers all of the big moments in the show’s history, from the time Whoopi Goldberg’s fart was caught on mic to the famous clash between Rosie O’Donnell and Elizabeth Hasselbeck. The only thing that the Quaker Oats guy loves more than oatmeal is The View, and you can thank Allison and Phoebe for that.”

It’s great when a company lets us get a peek behind the curtain like this! Just looking at the Quaker Oats guy on a box at the supermarket, you’d never guess that he’s a straight guy who loves The View!

In a follow-up statement, Quaker Oats went on to reveal that even though the Quaker Oats guy went to the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign, he’s a die-hard fan of Michigan football because that’s where Phoebe went to college. They also noted that the Quaker Oats guy first got interested in oatmeal because he used to overhear his sisters talk about it with their friends during sleepovers growing up.

There’s no way around it: This is an amazing day to be someone who eats oatmeal. Just when you thought there was nothing more to learn about the Quaker Oats guy, the company drops this bombshell about his heterosexuality and love for Joy, Whoopee, and the rest of the gang. We can’t wait to learn more about the complex, haunting mascot soon!