Feminism Win: Fleshlight Has Unveiled A New Sex Toy Shaped Like A Woman’s Brain

It’s a harmful stereotype that the only thing men value in a woman is her body, when the truth is that many men care about a woman’s brains, too. That’s why it’s so awesome to see this new sex toy that proves that not all men are pigs, but in fact, some are intellectuals: Fleshlight has unveiled a new sex toy shaped like a woman’s brain.

So much yes! (Not to mention, so much cum!)

Out now from Fleshlight, the Brainlight is a new sex toy that is sure to make the thinking man rock hard. With shockingly realistic size, texture, and weight, the Brainlight is designed to look and feel exactly like a woman’s most important organ. Modeled after Marie Curie’s brain, the Brainlight comes with a hole in the back that users can fill with lubricant (or textbooks!), as they create the pleasure experience that’s right for them.

If you agree a woman’s most important organ is her brain, not her cooch, then this is definitely the sex toy for you.

Donald Trump may be back in office, but this is a win for feminism! Comment below if you’ll be buying this thing and having sex with it later tonight!