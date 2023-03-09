Full Transparency: This Gas Station Bathroom’s Cleaning Logsheet Has Another Sheet Next To It Listing All The Times Someone Absolutely Lit The Place Up

If you value business transparency, you’re going to get on your feet and applaud the way one Casey’s General Store in Tabor, Iowa is prioritizing honesty with their customers: This gas station bathroom’s cleaning logsheet has another sheet next to it listing all the times someone absolutely lit the place up.

Nice!

While it’s standard for gas stations to post a cleaning log in their restrooms, this Casey’s location has really gone the extra mile by logging and dating every instance that a customer or employee has utterly blown up a bathroom with their ass. The stink-out log includes a date-by-date recording of who, when, and exactly how the bathroom was blasted with the stench of Hell itself, with detail-specific columns documenting the bodily wastes involved, the amount of mess on the floor/walls, and whether the restroom was rendered completely unusable or if it was the type of situation where, if you had to go really bad, you could just suck it up, plug your nose, and try your luck on one of the less disgusting toilets.

Though this logsheet of each time someone held a fecal cookout in the bathroom may seem like a small gesture, it’s often the small courtesies that count most in making a happy customer. By letting patrons know how recently the bathroom was full-on nuked with human excrement, every Casey’s customer is empowered to enter at their own risk or hold it in until they go home.

What a thoughtful touch!

Let’s hope other businesses take note and start being as transparent as Casey’s is about the foul ass-problems that occur in company restrooms. Seems like it should be a common courtesy!