‘Game Of Thrones’ Fans Rejoice: Rudy Giuliani Just Announced He Has Completed ‘The Winds Of Winter’

It’s been 14 long years since A Dance With Dragons was published, and fans of A Song Of Ice And Fire were starting to lose hope that the next book in the beloved fantasy series would ever arrive. But at long last, lovers of A Game Of Thrones and its epic sequels have something to celebrate: Rudy Giuliani has just announced that he’s officially completed The Winds Of Winter!

Hell. Yes. We were starting to think it would never happen, but finally, after so much waiting and so many dashed hopes, Rudy Giuliani has come through and delivered what might be the most anticipated novel in the history of fantasy.

Giuliani made the bombshell announcement on his personal blog earlier today, along with a photo of himself smiling proudly as he held the first galley copy of the sixth Song Of Ice And Fire novel above his head like a prize fighter displaying his newly won championship belt to a roaring crowd.

“Finally finally FINALLY I made your book for you, the one with the swords and the lizards,” the former mayor of New York City wrote in the blog titled “Book Happen To Me.” “Wind Of Winter is over 45 pages long and I made it on my computer.”

This is so exciting! It’s completely amazing that we’ll finally be able to return to Westeros after all this time.

If Rudy’s blog post is any indication, diehard Game Of Thrones fans are going to be very happy with the adventures that await them in The Winds Of Winter. “I put all your favorite characters in this piece of shit,” Giuliani wrote. “Jon Snow, Bran, Daneros (sp?), Mike Huckabee, Kelbarr Von Kelbarr, and even Tyrian. If you like spells and swords and dragons and cars, this is the book for you. If you don’t read The Winds Of Winter, then fuck you!”

For millions of fans all over the world, this is an absolute dream come true. It’s so amazing that Rudy Giuliani finally got down to business, put his legal troubles aside, and pushed through to finish this long-awaited masterpiece. Megafans can pre-order The Winds Of Winter from GiulianisDungeon.com and receive a copy of the book signed by the author himself, along with a post-it note that says “Hodor and Dragons” on it. We can’t wait to dive back into this unforgettable adventure and finally get a chance to see what happens next!