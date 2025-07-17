Getting Ahead Of The Fallout: Trump Is Now Admitting He Did Visit Jeffrey Epstein’s Island, But Claiming Everyone He Had Sex With There Was Well Over 120 Years Old

After a series of ill-advised posts on Truth Social defending the Justice Department’s decision to withhold the release of the Epstein files and dismissing the whole thing as another Democrat hoax, President Trump is facing backlash from his own supporters like never before. But in an apparent attempt to get out ahead of any forthcoming revelations from those documents, Trump is now admitting that he did visit Jeffrey Epstein’s island, but claiming everyone he had sex with there was well over 120 years old.

Hm. Well, if this proves to be true, and all of the sex was consensual, there’s nothing wrong with that!

In a series of posts on Truth Social late last night, Trump continued to blast the entire Epstein affair as “something no one cares about,” but also for the first time admitted flying on Epstein’s “Lolita Express” plane to Little Saint James Island. However, Trump claimed that he only did so in order to have sex with women much older than the children Epstein was accused of trafficking. He wrote:

“MY so-called “TRUMP” supporters, many of whom are now doing the HOAX work that Democrats normally have to pay BIG MONEY for and trying to TRASH our wonderful MAGA movement, simply will not let Jeffrey Epstein go. He is someone who should never have even been known about, and is now LONG GONE, so there is no reason to even talk about this on this fine occasion. But because of Democrat Fools (who brought you high egg prices, low pressure showers where the water barely gets your body wet, 500 million illegals who so proudly call our country home, and so many more “WONDERFUL SOCIALIST INNOVATIONS”) I will now have to share something that isn’t interesting to anyone and that no one will want to know: I did travel with JEFF Epstein (who at the time was known as JEFF and was only a TERRIFIC GUY who had NO “DIRTY LAUNDRY” to anyone’s knowledge) to his Very Nice Island by a plane that is now called the LOLITA EXPRESS but we just called it AIRPLANE at the time. While on the island, despite being surrounded by many Very Young, Very Beautiful, and likely Very Good At Sex women, I chose only to have sex with those I could verify were WELL OVER 120 years old, AT LEAST! This island lies in a so-called “Blue Zone” where it is very common for people to have very long lifespans, so this was NOT A PROBLEM for “TRUMP.” Only after verifying by ID that the woman was born prior to 1880 and after asking very nicely and politely if she was healthy enough for sex, would I “GO TO TOWN” on her. There were dozens of them, each older, more mature, and more consenting than the last. Sadly, all of those great women, despite their diets being packed with fish, olive oil, and nuts, are no longer with us to tell you what a GREAT GUY Donald J. Trump was to them, and just how OLD they were at the time. SAD! I appreciate your attention to this matter!”

Whoa! Well, that’s one way of trying to put this whole thing behind him.

It remains to be seen how Republicans and the MAGA world will digest this new revelation from Trump, but if he’s publicly admitting that he slept with numerous women in their 100s on Epstein’s island, it’s pretty much guaranteed we’ll be seeing his name in those documents if they’re ever released. This saga is undoubtedly far from over.