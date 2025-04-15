Goodnight, Sweet Prince: It’s Time To Move The Software Installer To The Trash

The moment your software successfully downloads is a joyous one, of course, but tinged with sadness, too. For though it means you may finally use your application as you wish, you must first part ways with the one who led you here. It’s time to move the software installer to the trash.

Goodnight, sweet prince.

You’ve been through this process countless times now, but somehow, you’re never quite prepared for the pain of saying goodbye. Though your operating system asked you if you would like it to move the installer to the trash for you, you declined. You needed a chance to pay your respects first, for an incredible installer deserves a thoughtful sendoff.

Brief though its time on your desktop may have been, its wise instructions on the download process and patience as you repeatedly tried to hit “continue” without first accepting the terms and conditions shall never be forgotten! In fact, the kindness and diligence of the installer shall be celebrated forevermore in your use of the application it helped you to install!

Rest easy, young installer, for you join many compatriots in the trash: selfies, screenshots, things that were probably not viruses but seemed like they could be. Now, to Abraham’s bosom you return.