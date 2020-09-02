Hard To Watch: Talbots Just Went On An Angry Twitter Rant Asking Why They Can’t Be One Of Those Dorky Brands That Everyone Randomly Decided Is Actually Cool Now

You might want to stay off Twitter today, because one brand is having a pretty embarrassing meltdown that’s just pathetic to witness: Talbots just went on a furious Twitter rant asking why they can’t be one of those dorky brands that everyone randomly decided is actually cool now.

Oof. Not a good look, Talbots.

It’s unclear what specifically provoked the fashion brand to go off, but given the tone of the tweets they sent, they are obviously extremely angry. See for yourself:

Wow.

We’re trying our best to sympathize with Talbots here, but you have to think there’s a better way for them to drum up new business than cussing out strangers on Twitter. Just chill out, Talbots. Your day will come, don’t worry.