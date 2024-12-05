Hauntingly Beautiful: 5 Breakfast Foods In Moonlight

Doctors and scientists usually call breakfast “the most beautiful meal of the year” and it’s easy to see why: Breakfast foods are the most poetic and breathtaking of all the types of food that anyone has ever seen. Sadly, since breakfast usually happens in the morning, it is very rare to see breakfast foods at night. Fortunately, we have fixed this for you so that you can enjoy images of breakfast during the enchanting evening hours. Here are five hauntingly beautiful pics of breakfast foods in moonlight.

Oatmeal On The Beach

Wow. Beautiful. Have you ever seen oatmeal during such a dusky time of dark evening? The way that the moonlight illuminates the oatmeal makes you realize that oatmeal is truly the most beautiful type of mush you could ever eat. Thank you to the moon for making the oatmeal look this way.

Scrambled Eggs In The Forest

There is a common saying that we all grew up hearing: “When you go into the woods, there will be eggs or sometimes there won’t be eggs.” This phrase has never been more true than in this photograph of scrambled eggs in the moonlight. When we look at the scrambled eggs shining in the moonlight in this dark and mysterious forest, it makes us think about how beautiful the world can be, and how eggs come from a bird or a lizard. Lizards and chickens lay the same type of eggs, which is why they taste and look the same. But once you put the eggs in the moonlight, they are completely transformed.

Waffles In The Desert

Waffles are the most mysterious food, deserts are the most mysterious landscape, and moonlight is the most mysterious type of light. So when you combine all three and put a waffle in a desert in the moonlight, you wind up with a plate of breakfast so mysterious that it is borderline frightening. This image is too mysterious for anyone to understand, and that is why when you look at it, it is okay to go insane.

Breakfast Burrito Near A Castle

For thousands of years, humanity has dreamed of seeing a breakfast burrito near a castle. Sadly, this has always been impossible–until now. Thanks to a generous donation from the Bill And Melinda Gates Foundation, in proud association with Doctors Without Borders, we have been able to stage this photograph of a breakfast burrito bathed in moonlight near a castle.

Muffin In The Tundra

The most boring thing in the world is a muffin in the sunlight. Scientists estimate that the average human sees between 15 and 30 trillion muffins during their lifetime, and all of them are seen during the day. Now, for the first time ever, we present to you an image of a muffin at night, glistening in the glow of the northern lights. Here in this frozen wasteland is an oasis of moonlit breakfast. This muffin in the moonlight makes us realize that breakfast can be so much more than just a thing you can eat—it can also be something you look at. Amazing.