Heartbreaking: Joe Rogan Just Died During A Test Of His Own Design To See If Men Are Stronger Than Ghosts

Hope you’re sitting down, because the following news is not going to be easy to hear: Popular podcast host Joe Rogan just died during a test of his own design to see if men are stronger than ghosts.

Wow. This is absolutely heartbreaking.

During last week’s episode of The Joe Rogan Experience, the guest, a paranormal investigator, stated that ghosts were stronger than human men. Although Mr. Rogan vehemently disputed this claim, citing an intuitive feeling he’s had since childhood that he could “easily beat the shit out of any ghost,” the paranormal expert refused to back down, asserting that the physical strength of the average ghost is equal to that of four or five men (or thirty to forty women). Although the expert acknowledged that human men possess slightly more intellectual prowess than spirits of any type (including poltergeists, demons, and shadow people), he insisted that it would take just a handful of ghosts to destroy a small village with ease.

“No, there’s no way that’s fucking true, bro,” argued Mr. Rogan, adding, “and I’m gonna prove it.” And so, earlier today, with the help of a demonologist, a priest, and a spirit-detecting canine, Mr. Rogan set up an escape room-style challenge in the most haunted home in Austin, TX to prove that he is, in fact, stronger than a ghost.

After loading up the house with a bench press, a ropes course, and one of those strongman games from a carnival, Mr. Rogan asked the priest and demonologist to lock him inside the home for the duration of an hour. Sadly, though, once time was up, the demonologist opened the front door to find Mr. Rogan dead with exercise bands tied around his neck and pre-workout dust covering his body. Most tragic of all is the fact that Mr. Rogan’s team cannot say for certain whether Mr. Rogan indeed proved that he was stronger than the ghost before he perished.

While the priest maintained that the death was clearly the work of the ghost, the demonologist said he heard a whooping sound about 30 minutes in, which is the sound a ghost makes when it loses a ropes course—meaning it’s possible that Mr. Rogan bested the ghost in his challenge and then died as the result of unrelated circumstances. Complicating matters further is the fact that autopsy reports are unable to specify whether a ghost was involved in a person’s death.

Wow. Not only is this heartbreaking, but it’s inconclusive as well. We’ve lost a major cultural figure in the United States and are still no closer to learning whether men are stronger than ghosts. Please post your goodbyes to Mr. Rogan in the comment section below. May he rest in peace.