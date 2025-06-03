Heartbreaking: The Person You Just Texted Silenced Their Notifications Right After You Texted Them

If you were feeling good about yourself today, get ready for your mood to take a steep nosedive, because the person you just texted silenced their notifications right after you texted them.

Truly what the hell. Do they want you to just kill yourself?

So, with total disregard for your humanity, the person you just texted immediately went into Do Not Disturb following your text, as though your mere request to get dinner was so overwhelming that they had to literally turn off the ability to receive any more messages, lest you—what—send a second text saying something like “Maybe Tuesday night?” Yes, tragically, that would be so unpleasant to your recipient that they couldn’t simply refrain from responding to you. They had to quietly, callously, tell you to fuck right off with that motherfucking purple crescent moon and the words “notifications silenced.”

How you’re supposed to continue the friendship after this—let alone your life—is beyond us.

But then again: maybe your friend is just working really hard, and they’re in the middle of a super important work meeting, and they’re screensharing their laptop, and so they have to go into DND mode because otherwise their whole company would see their texts! And their boss would get really mad! Their boss would get so mad they might fire your friend! So it’s not that your friend hates you! It’s not that at all!

Sigh. What are you thinking—of course it’s because they hate you. It’s 7:44 PM for Christ’s sake, and your friend is a swim instructor. There’s no way they’re in an important meeting. They just fucking hate your guts.

The best course of action is probably to throw your phone into a river and start a new life, because you really can’t come back from this. Best of luck.