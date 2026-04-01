This is so sad. Mom just got a smart fridge, and now it’s cyberbullying her. She definitely doesn’t deserve this—maybe the fridge is just a particularly mean one. Whatever the cause, we really feel for Mom here. This has got to stop.
Heartbreaking: The Smart Fridge Is Cyberbullying Mom
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