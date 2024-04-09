Heartbreaking: This Kid Was Being Bullied For Having Dingleberries Even Though He Only Had 1 Dingleberry

CONTENT WARNING: Those with clinical depression may not want to read this article, as the heartbreaking nature of the subject matter will likely intensify your symptoms.

This kid was being bullied for having dingleberries even though he only had one dingleberry.

How upsetting.

When 12-year-old Daniel Brewster was changing in the locker room after gym class, a coterie of bullies noticed a poop particle hanging off of his anus. Tragically, the bullies immediately started chanting “Daniel has dingleberries!” which was just plain untrue. Daniel had one dingleberry. One. A singular berry, not this plural “dingleberries” B.S. that the bullies ran away with!

Although Daniel did his best to defend himself and correct the narrative with the cold hard fact that he had just one piece of fecal matter sticking off of his butt, the bullies were relentless. They began calling him Danny Dingleberries, even though Danny Dingleberry would not only be easier to say, but would also actually be true.

This is so sad. Daniel is not the pig these bullies are making him out to be—he just sometimes doesn’t wipe that well! And who among us doesn’t have a dingleberry from time to time?

Oh, our hearts are with you, Daniel! If kids must be discriminated against, let them at least have the dignity of being discriminated against with accuracy! We hope that this wrong is righted, and that anyone who is experiencing despair or low mood after reading this tragic tale is able to find solace somewhere, somehow!