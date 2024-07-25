Terrifying For Some Reason: Someone Is Selling A Pair Of Pants On The Dark Web

Well, here’s something that’s definitely terrifying even if it’s hard to put a finger on exactly why: Someone is selling a pair of pants on the dark web.

Yikes. This is the kind of thing that gives you chills for some reason.

Deep in the darkest reaches of the internet, on the so-called “dark web,” lies a marketplace of illegal goods and services such as heroin, illegal pornography, stolen social security numbers, and even murder-for-hire. But one object that was just listed for sale stands out as possibly the most horrifying of them all: A lightly used pair of men’s Calvin Klein chinos being offered for .00045 Bitcoin, shipping included.

Nothing about the pants looks particularly illegal in the eight different photos the seller has posted to show their condition and sizing, and there’s no sign that the listing for the pants is actually code for a bestiality porn video or something. Nope, it looks like they’re just the only pants for sale on the entire dark web, which makes them pretty much the most bone-chilling pants on earth.

The seller doesn’t have any other items listed for sale, so it doesn’t appear they are just a prolific dark web seller who happened to have a pair of pants to unload. Frighteningly, it looks like they just chose the dark web as their preferred marketplace to sell these pants rather than using one of the numerous clothing selling apps that aren’t illegal or scary, such as eBay, Poshmark, or Depop. There are no obvious blood or semen stains on the pants, so it doesn’t seem to be a sex thing or like a pair of pants that a serial killer wore or something, plus .00045 Bitcoin is only, like, $30, so the pants clearly don’t have any other value other than their value as pants.

Why the fuck is this so terrifying? Who would sell pants on the dark web, and worse yet, who would buy them there?

We’re going to be keeping a close eye on these pants, because we really need to know how this horror story turns out. Will the pants sit on the dark web for months without a buyer? Will they be snatched up right away? Will the seller cut the price by $10 if they aren’t moving? No matter what the next chapter in the story of these pants has in store, it seems likely that it will only going to get more horrifying.