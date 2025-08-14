Heartbreaking: This Woman’s Greatest Contribution To Culture Is A Tweet That Got 70 Likes About How Every Man In Brooklyn Thinks He’s A Combo Of Larry David And Nathan Fielder

Though many strive to create works of cultural greatness, few can achieve the creative heights they aim for. Sadly, the following story is an example of someone who shot for the moon, but didn’t quite get there: This woman’s greatest contribution to culture is a tweet that got 70 likes about how every man in Brooklyn thinks he’s a combo of Larry David and Nathan Fielder.

So sad.

When Crown Heights resident Sarah Metushke tweeted, “is it just me or does every guy in brooklyn think he’s the lovechild of larry david and nathan fielder,” back in the summer of 2021, it felt like the sky was the limit. She’d done what she’d always wanted to do: achieve cultural relevance by reducing a personal observation into something concise and funny. Sarah’s post was retweeted by one of her friends who does standup comedy, it quickly achieved dozens of likes. As Sarah watched the notifications roll in, she began having ideas about how to continue to make her mark on culture. Perhaps she would expand upon the tweet in a Jia Tolentino-style essay about masculinity under capitalism, or maybe she’d turn it into a Lena Dunham-esque television series where a girl goes on a date with a guy who makes the same observation about himself, and then Larry David and Nathan Fielder show up (or something like that).

Unfortunately, due to what Sarah believes is adult ADHD but is really just a lack of willpower and talent, she was unable to develop this creative idea any further. Had she, this situation wouldn’t be quite so heartbreaking.

Although Sarah’s tweet did incredibly well by her own standards, since most of her other tweets only ever got two likes, by standards of true cultural impact—something achieved, somewhat ironically, by both Larry David and Nathan Fielder—Sarah failed to make much of a mark. Not only has this exact observation been made before, but many of the men she was lampooning had already realized the exact same thing about themselves.

Ugh. This is so hard to write/read about without crying.

Look, creating an incredible work of art is easier said than done, but it’s definitely kind of embarrassing that in today’s age, where pretty much everyone has had some kind of post go viral, Sarah could only achieve a mere 70 likes. Honestly, this has been a major bummer. We hope this article didn’t completely ruin your day.