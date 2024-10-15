Heartbreaking: Your Friend’s Idea Of A Normal Restaurant Is Like $7 Per Entree More Than Yours

You’d better hope your paycheck comes in as scheduled this week, because the restaurant you’re going to for dinner tonight is gonna have your wallet hurting: Your friend’s idea of a normal restaurant is like $7 per entree more than yours.

Wow. This is so heartbreaking.

When your friend invited you out to dinner this evening, you immediately agreed, assuming you’d be going to a place with reasonable prices for a Tuesday night. Unfortunately, though, it seems like you and your friend are working under entirely different assumptions about what a normal, casual weekday dinner should cost, because all of the entrees at this place are $22-$32, with most of the good ones sitting around $28 per plate.

Goddammit. See, this is the problem with having friends in different tax brackets.

Although this restaurant’s pricing is considered “$$” by both Google Maps and Yelp, which you and your friend can likely agree is a solid barometer for a kind of nice restaurant to chat in for 90 minutes, this place is obviously not “$$” proper and is more like “$$”/”$$$” cusp. And since your preference is actually “$”/”$$” cusp, the entire experience is seriously testing how much you even like this friend.

It’s not like it’s their birthday, or their parent recently died and you feel bad or something. It’s just a Tuesday. There’s no reason you should be shelling out practically $50 at the end of the night if you order drinks, which your friend is almost definitely going to want to do.

Ugh. This isn’t a big enough deal to suggest a different place instead, because you’d have to pick up all your stuff and leave, and you’d only end up saving a few bucks at the end of the day. But next time, make sure you’re the one who picks the restaurant, because this one is absolutely ridiculous.