Heartwarming: The Thousands Of Texts And Photos Exchanged Between This High School Math Teacher And Her Male Student Were About The Pythagorean Theorem

Looking to feel all warm and fuzzy? Well, here you go:

The thousands of texts and photos exchanged between this high school math teacher and her male student were about the Pythagorean theorem.

Awwwww. Just a dedicated teacher working overtime off the clock to help a student understand a fundamental relation in Euclidean geometry!

When 16-year-old Reno High School student Bryan Clark’s parents discovered thousands of messages between him and Ms. Lewis, his 24-year-old math teacher, they were delighted to find that the two of them had been passionately discussing the Pythagorean theorem day and night for months.

Snapchats. Texts. Voice notes. Videos. All with one purpose:

To educate a fertile young mind about the magical fact that for any right-angled triangle, the area of the square built upon the hypotenuse is equal to the sum of the areas of the squares built upon the two legs…

Which can be elegantly expressed as “A squared + B squared = C squared.”

Just check out this exchange, which is one of thousands that the Clarks discovered.

Bryan: cant sleep. u up? Ms. Lewis: Yeah. Watching TV. You thinking about what I’m thinking about? Bryan: mmhm. Euclid’s Elements? How he proves the PT? Ms. Lewis: LOL you know it. You should be in bed though. Bryan: Did you get the pics I sent earlier? Those drawings of right triangles I did? Ms. Lewis: Sure did. I LOVED them. Send me more when you have a chance. Bryan: I’ll try. But they’re hard to draw.

Wow. Now THAT’S the kind of thing we want out busty young teachers talking about with our teenage sons at 3 a.m. over Facebook messenger.

This. Is. So. Wholesome.