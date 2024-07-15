Heartwarming: This Little Brothers, Little Sisters Program Pairs Adult Losers With Kids Who Have A Natural Mastery Of Life

Get ready to put a smile on your face, because the following story is sure to warm your heart: This Little Brothers, Little Sisters program pairs adult losers with kids who have a natural mastery of life.

This is so awesome!

The sad fact is that just because you’re 32 years old doesn’t mean you really understand how to exist as a functioning human in the world. Fortunately, Little Brothers, Little Sisters, a new nonprofit organization, has stepped up with a solution. By pairing adults who can barely make eye contact with precocious children who confidently ask their teachers questions like “Did you have a nice weekend, Mr. Thatcher?” this program is making a serious difference in the lives of pathetic, socially awkward adults!

Wow. It used to be that adults who couldn’t hold a conversation just had to accept a lifetime of loneliness. Now, those adults can learn the life skills they need from an eight-year-old who will never know the feeling of being unpopular!

“I gave up thinking I was ever going to find a partner years ago,” explained George Kalapkis, an adult loser. “But with the help of my little brother Jacob, a fourth grader who taught me that strangers are just friends I haven’t made yet, I’ve been able to start approaching women and even asking for their phone number, sometimes with success!”

Wow. It’s so inspiring to see this charity in action! If you’re ever feeling down about what a loser you are, hit up this organization to get paired with a child who already has a better understanding of human social dynamics than you ever will! So cool!