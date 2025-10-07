How’d She Get Back Up There? A Helpless Katy Perry Is Currently Floating In Space

Back in April, Katy Perry and several other high profile women briefly went to space on the Blue Origin rocket. While the rocket safely landed back on Earth after its 11-minute trip, somehow, the pop star has found her way back to weightlessness: A helpless Katy Perry is currently floating in space.

Well how the heck did she get back up there?

According to NASA satellites, a screaming Katy Perry was just spotted in space, somewhere over Hawaii, moving westward across the Pacific Ocean. This state of affairs raises two questions: Why, and how? Did Perry think that going to space was going to be a quarterly thing for her? Did Jeff Bezos do this as punishment in some kind of bizarre rich people game? If only it were easier to ask her right now.

It’s safe to say that it doesn’t look like Katy wants to be up there, as one satellite image depicts the “Dark Horse” singer reaching fruitlessly toward a defunct spacecraft door floating past her, and another shows the “Dark Horse” singer yelling, “Save me, alien! Save me!” toward a decommissioned satellite.

The poor thing.

Yikes. This definitely isn’t good news for the “Dark Horse” singer. Here’s hoping her new beau, Justin Trudeau, can make a couple calls and help her out. However she got up there, it certainly looks like it’s time for her to come back down.