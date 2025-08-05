Hygiene Win! Disneyland Is Now Implementing A ‘No Shoes’ Policy For Goofy To Keep The Park Cleaner

Because Disneyland hosts tens of thousands of visitors each day, maintaining cleanliness is a top priority for park officials, and the latest addition to their health code proves just how high their hygiene standards are: Disneyland is now implementing a ‘No Shoes’ policy for Goofy to keep the park cleaner.

Kudos to Disneyland for making Goofy take off his shoes before entering the park! The Happiest Place On Earth is about to be a whole lot cleaner!

Earlier today, Disney CEO Bob Iger held a press conference to announce that effective immediately, Disneyland Park in Anaheim, California will require Goofy to leave his shoes in a designated area outside the main entrance gate to prevent any dirt from his shoes from soiling the park’s grounds. Iger explained that any visitors concerned about hygiene at Disneyland can rest assured that Goofy’s big brown shoes are “no longer a threat to track germs, filth, or rare diseases into the park.” According to Iger, having Goofy go shoeless is expected to save Disney upwards of $15,000,000 annually in custodial costs and slash tetanus contraction rates among park guests by over 75%, making this new policy a huge win for the company and Disney patrons alike.

“If Goofy is inside Disneyland, he will be in ankle socks or barefoot, and his shoes will be on a small mat outside the front gates—not only for the sake of cleanliness, but also as a sign of respect for Disney’s visitors,” continued Iger. The CEO noted that the House Of Mouse’s decision to make Goofy leave his shoes at the door was inspired in part by Japanese customs, as well as by a recent incident in which Goofy entered the park with his shoes caked in shards of glass and the fecal matter of an unknown species, resulting in several complaints from guests.

What a sensible policy! Goofy just got so much more lovable!

A health code like this speaks volumes to the thought Disneyland puts into the visitor experience. Without Goofy’s shoes compromising the park’s cleanliness, trips to Disney are going to be filled with more joy and happy memories than ever!