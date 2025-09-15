If That Birthday Letter Was Really Drawn By President Trump, All It Proves Is That He Has A Serious Future In Hentai

As you’ve likely seen, there’s a letter going around that Democrats claim was written by President Trump as a 50th birthday gift for the late pedophile Jeffrey Epstein. Now, President Trump has dismissed the claim, but liberals insist that the letter—which includes a drawing of a female body and text that alludes to some type of secret—shows that Trump not only knew about Epstein’s pedophilia, but engaged in it himself. However, I see it a different way.

If that birthday letter was really drawn by President Trump, all it proves is that he has a serious future in hentai.

Look, let’s suppose that letter was indeed from President Trump. We still wouldn’t know why he drew that image, or if it’s supposed to be a child or an adult woman. But what we would know is that it’s hot as hell and giving me a hard-on! If this is indeed the work of President Trump, then I can only imagine what he could do if his images were animated: grinding, sucking, and fucking their way to ecstasy!

Presuming President Trump wrote the letter, he shows immediate understanding of the hentai form, as it even contains dialogue. Unfortunately, though, the dialogue is not very sexy. It’s a rather cryptic conversation, though Dems argue that it shows how Trump and Epstein shared an interest in underage women. But here’s the truth: the letter contains no mention of pedophilia, just as it contains no moans, whimpers, or purrs from the beautiful female whose curves its creator so skillfully depicted.

You see, if Donald Trump really wants to succeed as a hentai artist—which I sincerely hope he does—he will need to include pleasure sounds from the girl. After all, hentai is not only a visual medium, but auditory too! The audience wants to feel like they’re in the room with this sexy waifu. Think: slapping sounds, wet macaroni sounds, etc. As President Trump grows as an artist, I’d like to see him explore world-building, and to really keep his audience in mind.

While the left wants to put President Trump in jail for being a pedophile, I’d rather put him on a plane to Tokyo so that he could study under the wing of an experienced hentai artist. After just a few weeks, I bet he’d know exactly how to create some truly cum-worthy scenes. He’s off to an excellent start, but let’s make sure he can become a hentai master!