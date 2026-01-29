Increasing The Thrills: Costco Just Announced That The People Offering Free Samples Are Allowed To Scare You Now

If you’re a Costco member, get ready for your life to finally become perfect, because your shopping experience is about to be taken to a whole new level of excitement: Costco just announced that the people offering free samples are allowed to scare you now!

Hell yes! It’s so awesome to see a company that’s willing to go above and beyond to thrill their customers!

Starting this week, Costco shoppers can expect anyone handing out free samples in any of the company’s wholesale facilities to do anything in their power to absolutely terrify customers. The company says that they have given these employees free reign to experiment with how they would like to scare the people who come up to them to try pieces of cake or bao, and that nothing will be considered against store policy, from elaborate costumes to sudden ambushes.

Although the program is relatively new, many Costco members are already saying that getting scared by the people offering them free samples has completely elevated their shopping experience.

“The person who gave me free meatballs at Costco yesterday threatened me with a huge knife!” one delighted customer posted on the Costco subreddit yesterday. “She kept saying she was going to murder me, and she somehow knew my name and where I lived! I was so scared, and it made the meatballs taste better.”

The original poster wasn’t alone. Dozens of Costco shoppers have reported amazing experiences getting terrified by the people offering samples.

“I went to take a small smoothie from a tray of tree samples and a man dressed as Frankenstein jumped out from behind a stack of boxes and started chasing me around,” another customer wrote in the same thread. “He kept saying he was going to eat me, and I believed him! It’s so awesome that Costco is finally exciting.”

This is amazing! It’s so refreshing to see a corporation take responsibility for how boring their stores are and take action to make them more interesting. We can’t wait to visit Costco and get really scared by all the awesome tricks and frights the employees have cooked up around the sample tables. Other companies take note: this is how you create the ultimate shopping experience!