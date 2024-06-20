Incredible Breakthrough: This New AI Filter Shows You What You’d Look Like If You Weren’t A Boring Loser Who’s Always Messing Around With AI

The capabilities of artificial intelligence have exploded in the past few years, and it’s hard to keep track of all of the incredible things you can do with AI. Developers have just released yet another awesome AI tool, and it might be the most useful one yet: This new AI filter shows you what you’d look like if you weren’t a boring loser who’s always messing around with AI.

So cool! Finally, a way for AI-loving dweebs to see what they would look like if they were actually cool people.

The new app, Undork.me, was developed to solve a common problem in AI: While AI can be used to create artwork, write stories, make music, and much more, the person using the AI to make those things invariably remains a talentless lame-o who’s typically hunched over their computer looking like complete shit. Well, Undork.me aims to change that. AI enthusiasts can now upload a photo of themselves, type in a few ways they would like to be cooler, such as “surfer,” “actual artist,” or “talented,” and let the filter do its magic. Within seconds, the powerful AI will remove the user’s neckbeard, delete the empty Mountain Dew cans strewn all over their desk, and make them look like the type of cool and interesting person you’d actually want to hang out with, like an old Portuguese violin maker or a college beach volleyball player.

Some before and after examples on the site show a expressionless middle-aged AI “artist” in sweatpants transformed into a beautiful, badass tattoo artist working on her latest piece, an AI “musician” in his early 20s with sunken eyes and bad teeth transformed into the charismatic singer of a rock band surrounded by moshing fans, and an AI “writer” who goes from nerdy old man eating a sad hot dog in his dark apartment to Anthony Bourdain himself cooking up a soufflé.

Pretty damn awesome. If you’re an AI enthusiast who’s always wanted to be cool, this is as close as you’ll ever get!

Whether you’re a person who considers themself an artist because you run an AI art Instagram page with over 4,000 followers or you’re just an everyday pervert who uses AI privately to make pornography of the women you work with, you need this filter. We wish we were big enough AI dipshits to try this out!