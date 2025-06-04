Fantasy fans around the world have been impatiently waiting for George RR Martin to complete the next novel in the A Song of Ice and Fire series, The Winds of Winter. While sadly it’s still not complete, we can give you the next best thing: ClickHole has gained the exclusive rights to publish the first word in the upcoming novel in its entirety! We won’t keep you waiting any longer. Here it is:Wow! If the rest of the words in this highly anticipated novel are anything like the first one, Game of Thrones fans are definitely in for a treat! This is definitely going to be worth the wait!
Incredible Exclusive: Here Is The First Word From George RR Martin’s Long-Awaited Upcoming Novel ‘The Winds Of Winter’ In Its Entirety
- Yeah, Good Luck Pal: This GoFundMe Isn’t Really Offering Any Perks For Donors Outside Of Having The Guy Not Die Of CancerYeah, Good Luck Pal: This GoFundMe Isn’t Really Offering Any Perks For Donors Outside Of Having The Guy Not Die Of Cancer
- ‘What Are They Doing, Dad?’: This Zoo Visitor Is Bashfully Explaining Sex To His Son After Two Zookeepers Started Going At It‘What Are They Doing, Dad?’: This Zoo Visitor Is Bashfully Explaining Sex To His Son After Two Zookeepers Started Going At It
- Heartbreaking: The Person You Just Texted Silenced Their Notifications Right After You Texted Them
- A Beautiful Message: Raid Ant And Cockroach Poison Just Released An Emotional Commercial Telling All Women They’re Beautiful No Matter WhatA Beautiful Message: Raid Ant And Cockroach Poison Just Released An Emotional Commercial Telling All Women They’re Beautiful No Matter What