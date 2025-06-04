 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Incredible Exclusive: Here Is The First Word From George RR Martin’s Long-Awaited Upcoming Novel ‘The Winds Of Winter’ In Its Entirety

June 4, 2025

Fantasy fans around the world have been impatiently waiting for George RR Martin to complete the next novel in the A Song of Ice and Fire series, The Winds of Winter. While sadly it’s still not complete, we can give you the next best thing: ClickHole has gained the exclusive rights to publish the first word in the upcoming novel in its entirety! We won’t keep you waiting any longer. Here it is:Wow! If the rest of the words in this highly anticipated novel are anything like the first one, Game of Thrones fans are definitely in for a treat! This is definitely going to be worth the wait!

