Incredibly Depressing: It’s Clear This Man’s Parrot Does Not Respect Him

If you like to smile, get ready to throw your computer in the garbage, because this story is one of the saddest things you will ever read: It’s clear that this man’s parrot does not respect him.

How incredibly depressing. Our hearts go out to this man and his tragic situation.

As soon as you start spending time with 35-year-old Sean McNair and his 15-year-old sulphur-crested cockatoo Aristotle it becomes completely obvious that this bird views his human owner with absolute disdain and contempt. The parrot spends most of the day shrieking and knocking over items in Sean’s house with his beak. Whenever Sean tries to pick up the items that Aristotle has knocked over, the parrot starts squawking trying to bite Sean until he agrees to leave the items on the floor.

Completely devastating. It’s honestly pretty astonishing that any bird feels comfortable displaying this much disrespect to any human.

In every aspect of his life, Aristotle strives to make it known that he has no regard whatsoever for Sean’s dignity or wellbeing. The parrot will occasionally land on Sean’s head and peck at it, then shriek the words “bastard boy” before swooping down the hallway to knock a framed photograph of Sean’s family off the wall. When Sean asks him to stop, Aristotle yells back, “Fat! Fat! Fat! Telephone! Hello! Fat!” and continues his rampage through the house. It’s readily apparent that he puts no stock in anything Sean has to say.

As if this whole situation weren’t already pathetic enough, Sean tries to laugh it off and pretend that his parrot doesn’t treat him like dirt. He’ll say things like, “Aristotle’s got a big personality” when the parrot shits on the floor while squawking the words “bastard” and “telephone” and “mud boy” over and over. And when Aristotle wakes him up in the middle of the night by biting his fingers and screaming “Hello! Fat! Hello! Telephone! Fat!” Sean just explains it away by calling the bird “high maintenance.” The poor guy is in complete denial that his parrot considers him an inferior life form, and it’s honestly heartbreaking to see.

There’s no way to sugarcoat this. This is the saddest thing that has happened in the 21st century and if you disagree you should not be welcome in restaurants or on television. This man’s parrot spends all day denigrating and debasing him, and he just sits there and takes it. Sean continues to provide Aristotle with food, water, and shelter while the parrot trashes his house and calls him “mud boy” and “telephone bastard.” If you’re not openly weeping right now, you officially have no soul!